'Open season': Abortion advocates promise more violence against pro-lifers

This week on Faith & Reason, Jack Maxey returns from hiatus. The panel discusses the promise of Jane's Revenge to ramp up attacks on pro-life groups, Jack's work on the Hunter Biden laptop, and Fr. Altman's bishop reassigning a priest caught using the homosexual "Grindr" app while Altman remains suspended.





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