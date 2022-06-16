'Open season': Abortion advocates promise more violence against pro-lifers

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This week on Faith & Reason, Jack Maxey returns from hiatus. The panel discusses the promise of Jane's Revenge to ramp up attacks on pro-life groups, Jack's work on the Hunter Biden laptop, and Fr. Altman's bishop reassigning a priest caught using the homosexual "Grindr" app while Altman remains suspended.
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