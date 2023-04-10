Secret Societies - The String Pullers [2007 - Rodrigo H Vila]

00:00:00 Episode 1 - Freemasonry, The Secret Empire

00:46:16 Episode 2 - A New World Order, The Illuminati Of Bavaria

01:30:47 Episode 3 - Masonic States Of America

02:17:11 Episode 4 - Stronger Than Ever - Skulls, Bilderbergers and The CFR





Behind closed doors, cliques of the world’s most powerful men form societies so secret and controversial that their very names spark fear in our hearts and minds: the Freemasons, the Illuminati, Skull and Bones. What are the intentions of these secret societies? Are the members of these brotherhoods the innocent victims of mudslinging conspiracy theorists or are they untouchable elitists who control the world?