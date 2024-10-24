America! Some Assembly Required 02

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Continuing to explore the founding principles, Anna and Lisa talk about George Washington's Rules for Civility and Discourse. As a 16 year old boy, George Washington had a list of 110 observations for the proper conduct of a man in his affairs. Great guidance for public discourse! George Washington published his book when he was 17. Anna and Lisa relate these principles to today! Come join in the learning! Let's Assemble