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Episode 21 The Flood is Coming!
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150 views • May 26, 2021
In this episode I talk about the fraud Fauci, the audits, the anti-semitic "Hamas Caucus" and how I feel like the flood has finally come and the end of May is going to be wild with an appearance from the nuke Durham. I had to leave off the normal intro and outro for this episode....for some reason it wouldn't upload with it....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Requt9zXN04 veritas Facebook whistleblower vax
https://t.me/overthetarget1776/7229 Dave Cullen vid
You can contact Over The Target with Johnny Patriot at:
https://www.following17.com/contact-over-the-target
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https://rumble.com/c/c-651345
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnypatriot
Ugetube:
https://ugetube.com/@johnnypatriot1776
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Requt9zXN04 veritas Facebook whistleblower vax
https://t.me/overthetarget1776/7229 Dave Cullen vid
You can contact Over The Target with Johnny Patriot at:
https://www.following17.com/contact-over-the-target
Telegram
https://t.me/overthetarget1776
Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-651345
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnypatriot
Ugetube:
https://ugetube.com/@johnnypatriot1776
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