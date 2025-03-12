A Message of Love and Trust for the Palestinian People

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation forces released prisoner Riyad Marshoud after 23 years of captivity. His release came as part of the Toufan Al-Aqsa deal, a deal between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist side. As part of the exchange, the resistance secured the release of 110 Palestinian detainees serving long and life sentences in return for three Zionist captives.
Interview: Riyad Marshoud, the freed prisoner.
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 01/02/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video