Border control releasing c19 positive illegals over to NGO and released them on American soil

All these alphabet people the WHO, FDA, CDC, NGO, IRS. Are who you need to know ur rights from. They are not supposed to be here in America and have fooled many through birth certificates. Once you start there, at the beginning of life you are from then forward involved with entities that run your entire structure of life.. In other terms "you".



Laundering lies through the people by means of "Repetition".



COVID is taking over, live from fox news

COVID is taking over, live from msn

COVID is taking over, says front page news article

COVID is taking over, live from your favorite radio station



Repetition is all the Rockefellers are doing.



Then you say well everything can't be fictional like that.. one family cant run everything there's a whole world out there.



Who are the shareholders at ur local hospital? Or supermarkets, or Colleges..

That's thee three most important attributes of being a human. Thought out for you, structured so you willing use.



Your goods who makes the transaction from country to country?



Everything is very much so connected. An agenda for sure.

As a whole living body of people from all walks of life. We need to stop labeling things that sound unordinary, demonic, and cringing to the ears.

Calling someone a conspiracy theorist or crazy.. Has to stop.

Its very dismissive and un-humane.



We are in a time where the web will literally read things for you. Searching for anything is possible at any given moment.

information is at ur finger tips.

The information is out there.

Please dont trust media out lets or tv ones.

I know its hard to reason with but we are at war.

One far more sophisticated then guns and bloodshed.