P.2 Forgiveness: What forgiveness is, and what forgiveness isn’t MVI_1795
20 views
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 18 hours ago |
Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/2ce2c86f-c72b-442d-9a40-67341aca829f

I think that the concept of forgiveness is generally poorly understood, and without doubt, its practice is more the exception than the rule. I explore in this video series detail about forgiveness, which I hope will help those hungry to practice forgiveness to become better at it, as I hope to do myself. To be forgiving is a blessing to us, the forgivers, from God, and our forgiveness of the forgivee, the object of our forgiveness, is our gift to them.

Keywords
forgivenesssatanspiritualityopportunityreligionliberationsoulspiritual growthluciferwill of godempowermentgreatnesscharactersublimationtruth beauty and goodnesssoul-healing

