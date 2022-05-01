Secret-Super-Weapons-That-Drive-Disarmament-Negotiations

Source : Dutchsense from this Mans Co,

Lt. Col. Thomas Bearden has passed away, and his website has been deactivated, or taken down!

His company, energetic productions, sent this DVD to me directly, unsolicited, with a hand written note:

"Michael,

Wasn't sure if you had seen THIS ONE of Tom's----



Tahri

Energetic Productions



1988 lecture about Russian Directed Energy weapons, given at the World Trade Center of all places.

This video includes clips added by Mr. Bearden himself at some point in 2010, long before he passed away.



This is a miracle and a half to get confirmation on pretty much everything I discovered ON MY OWN since 2011. He even has HAARP RINGS in the video but calls them "RADAR pulses"!



Listen to the parts about Ukraine and Russia, about nuclear reactors and earthquakes. About Scalar and Cancer. About the US Embassies being attacked with EMF radio wave devices, about Russia having cures to viruses using radio waves. Making 'viruses' also with the same technique.



This is a magnum opus of Lt. Col Bearden. The fact that it was just sent to me after he passed away , I feel obligated to carry the torch on this.



I will be uploading everywhere.

________



His website is now gone. I don't know why.



This video from Mr. Bearden was made from 1988 to 2010 -- this proves EVERYTHING I FOUND! And it was all made before I ever made my first video!!!!



My first youtube video made at the end of 2010 going into 2011. I have never seen this video before today, or anything similar.



I will attempt to purchase all his material, copies of each DVD that they have, and will see if I can get links for them on sale or if they have copies for us to purchase!!