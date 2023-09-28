Earth's Magnetic Field Suddenly Vibrates Causing an Unexpected Electrical Surge

Skywatch Media News
July 3, 202
On June 23 instruments in the U.K. suddenly registered an unexpected magnetic anomaly. The local magnetic field began to oscillate with a continuous wave what rippled around the globe, lasting for more than 30 minutes.
#MagneticAnomaly #TunguskaEvent
