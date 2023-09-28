Create New Account
Earth's Magnetic Field Suddenly Vibrates Causing an Unexpected Electrical Surge
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

Skywatch Media News


July 3, 202


On June 23 instruments in the U.K. suddenly registered an unexpected magnetic anomaly. The local magnetic field began to oscillate with a continuous wave what rippled around the globe, lasting for more than 30 minutes.

#MagneticAnomaly #TunguskaEvent


Intro Music: 08b Instrumental Theme (Orchestral Sunset)

Outro Music: Spyglass Theme Licensed Content


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hPCwnOUHgtE

ukearthunited kingdommagnetic fieldunexpectedtunguska eventmagnetic anomalyskywatch media newsvibrateselectrical surge

