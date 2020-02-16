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62nd Daytona 500=Antichrist. Messiah Cut Off 62wk Dan 9:26. 3rd Temple Altar Sacrifice 62wk!
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17 views • February 16, 2020
Not sure what to make of this, but felt I should get it out as it came to me quite suddenly. One thing I do know, Jesus is the key, the door, the only way to understand and to stand against the enemy! Call on Him, he will answer. His grace and peace be with you all!
I said I would leave a link but please do not engage these topics if you are not Holy Spirit led to do so :) http://www.tomegatherion.co.uk/thelema.htm
I said I would leave a link but please do not engage these topics if you are not Holy Spirit led to do so :) http://www.tomegatherion.co.uk/thelema.htm
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