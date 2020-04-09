Most People Have No Idea What's Happening

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108 views • April 09, 2020
thecrowhouse

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Montana Physician Dr. Annie Bukacek Discusses How COVID 19 Death Certificates Are Being Manipulated:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5wn1...

Coronavirus Deep State Expose with Dr Shiva:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jcGTh...

FOOD SHUTDOWN: Farmers Told to "QUIT FARMING":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m4jr0...

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
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