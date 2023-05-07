PRAY MIGORI KENYA - Inaugural Conference

Pray California is honored to announce the inaugural conference of PRAY MIGORI in Kenya.
Pastor Erick Otieno and many other pastors cam together to start PRAY MIGORI. Pray California congratulates and honors their efforts. Assistant Director of Pray California, Wolfgang Kovacek speaks about the theme of the Conference:
"The King will answer and say to them, ‘I assure you and most solemnly say to you, to the extent that you did it for one of these brothers of Mine, even the least of them, you did it for Me.’ " Matthew 25:40
