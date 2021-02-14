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China’s Chief Epidemiologist Admits COVID-19 Was Never Proven to Exist
Red Pill Expo
Red Pill Expo
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15690 views • February 14, 2021
Andrew Kaufman, MD, interviewed by Del Bigtree, delivers an excellent short course on the risks of Covid tests and vaccines. The Interview is preceded by a short clip from an NBC report on 2021 January 23 in which China’s Chief epidemiologist, Dr. Wu Zunyou, says: "They didn't isolate the virus, and that is the problem.” Dr. Kaufman explains why that means there is no proof that a Covid-19 virus even exists and, instead, could be merely a variant of the common flu. This interview includes a summary of the debate between advocates of the germ theory and the terrain theory of disease. Be prepared for a deep dive into concepts and dogma that seldom are discussed but which are critical to disease control. 2020-07-20 - Source: Andrew Kaufman - https://youtu.be/06hFyHaivHc
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chinadel bigtreewuhancovid-19andrew kaufmanwu zunyou
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