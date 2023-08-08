Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - August 8, 2023

Episode 2069 - Avoid student loans. Orbán says Europe has abandoned Christianity. Will Tucker Carlson run for president? Is the leadership of Christian churches legitimate? Heat index is through the roof. Jill Biden loves drag queens. Is the Federal Reserve doing their best? Heart damage is ongoing from the clot shot. Did Einstein write a letter condemning Zionism in 1948? Plus Much much more! High energy must listen show.
