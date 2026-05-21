Nebraska’s Beef Pipeline to Israel: The Overlooked Entry Point into a Web of State-Level Ties

Discover Nebraska’s surprising role as the top U.S. supplier of kosher beef to Israel, delivering 99% of American exports from a single Hastings facility. This unique agricultural partnership highlights deeper economic ties in ag-tech innovation, defense manufacturing, and bilateral trade between the Cornhusker State and Israel. Learn how Nebraska cattle producers, processors, and officials collaborate to meet strict international standards while fostering technology transfers that benefit local farms facing drought and efficiency challenges. Explore the broader connections shaping agriculture, business, and policy.

Uncover hidden trade links, innovation stories, and global partnerships that impact Nebraska’s economy today. Like, Share, Subscribe, and Comment below with your thoughts!

Read the article and view additional analysis on this subject at the Nebraska Journal Heald

https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/nebraskas-beef-pipeline-to-israel

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