Hail Mary, Full of Grace, the Lord is with Thee. (Commies killed, a cop and demonic rabbi !!)

Ville Marie AKA Montreal, named after the Mary of the Bible, has been under jewish assault for over 200 years. Home to the first colonies of North American settlers, she was abused and used to serve the corrupt demonic jews.



In recent years, there were false flag jewish attacks on synagogues, followed by demands from the jewish community for more police protection. The jew bankers held extreme media control and with the aid of their whore puppets forced violent government gun controls and free speech crackdowns.



The jews and their whore puppets infested Montreal and used the city to produce weapons of mass destruction including queer marxism, mRNA factories, isreali weapons plants, pornhub and miscegenation propaganda, and the Trudeau airport, which is known to be heavilly involved in climate geoengineering and shipping weapons to isreal.

Looks like we do not need Donald Jew Trump to make America great again after all. Let all demonic whores, especially usury central bankers and their pedo protector law enforcers face the revolution of freedom that refuses to die for jews wars or let jew bankers sicken us any further.







