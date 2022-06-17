Arrest Obama for Murders Committed Before his 2012 NDAA giving him Free Pass

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1946 Operation Paperclip Monsanto rigging court cases putting little boy naked pictures in judges' desks in chambers in courts Ancient Chinese Cave Complex to store Nazi loot, gold, art. DoD, FBI, CIA Central Bankers Corporate Organized Crime have base in Ancient Chinese Caves. They wanted to use Joe Kennedy to have China attack the USA non conventionally in 1968 for USA & Russia to Nuke it out. The Deep State would rule the world. Ukraine has Nazis. Joe Biden is aligned with the Central Bankers, Nazis, Chinese, & Kid F'ers. The enemy of my enemy is my friend. So that makes Vladimir Putin of Russia & Iran my friends ... the at least have oil to run farm equipment, transportation, & can help produce fertilizer so the world does not starve ... https://gab.com/SvenVonErick