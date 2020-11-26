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Brave PATRIOTS testifying on voting fraud and corruption at PA hearings
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25 views • November 26, 2020
Brave men and women testifying what they witness going on in PA vote counting on Nov 3rd, and a few days after. Also news comes out of what took places in Michigan and a few other states thats next for TEAM TRUMP to make this right and convict the people behind the corruption
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