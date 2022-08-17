China/Russia sneak attack or UN Troops for Civil Unrest?

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A couple of different scenarios of China/Russia invading the US, in my opinion. A weak compromised OBiden, a reduced Military, 'Brics' Wargames in South America, looming Civil unrest. The NWO has to drive a stake thru the heart of America to kill Freedom for the UN One World Government aka Lucifer's Kingdom.