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Mirrored- ANTI VAXXER RAPPER (Official Music Video) By: Black Pegasus "Freedom Of Speech"
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77 views • December 28, 2020
See Original On Youtube. https://youtu.be/RDQqsJPtmXQ
Copied Word for word... All credit to this amazing video is to the author.. No copyright infringement intended.
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Here is my New music video "Freedom Of Speech" addressing everything going on with this Mask bs, vax bs and so on! If you vibe with the message, PLZ, LIKE SHARE & COMMENT!
Directors: Joe E. Sparks & Black Pegasus
Shot and edited by: Joe E. Sparks
beat produced by: Fumes The Threat
Streaming on all digital Platforms December 28th: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/bla...
@blackpegasusraps
@BlackPegasusRaps (IG FB TIK)
@BlackPegasus (Twitter)
@BlackPegasusRap (Snap)
Black Pegasus Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlackPegasus...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BlackPegasus
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blackpegasu...
Lyrics:
Yo, I’m anti masker, I’m an anti vaxer
Pharmaceuticals killen it gave my mother cancer
It killed your black panther if you demand answers
They move around the truth more than a tap dancer
Shhh there’s meth & crack in the community
They rather force face masks over immunity
What could you do to me fans are pouring in
Ain’t tryna live in a mask like mandalorian
Don’t need historians to see the future now
Google changes the facts so you look stupid now
Got a ruthless style it takes concentration
The same ones said chem trails is condensation
All depopulation it’s all inoculation
Keep tryna play god they wanna stop creation
Had to stop debaten wit these little geeks
Realized I’m a GOAT and they just silly sheep
Freedom of speech freedoms for each
Got that 9 on my hip that’s my freedom to reach (blaka)
This ain’t China where ya freedoms get breached (Uh uu)
Land of the free till my breathing is ceased
Yeah
If you hold ya ground you gotta hold me down
Freedom of speech huh you outta know me now
I expose the system and it’s true flaws
They only treat the symptoms not the root cause
Read about the risks and a new clause
They wanna mandate shh and make new laws
Cmon they don’t care about life stop it
The Covie vax is mainly driven by profit
But I’m a prophet so I bring you the truth
Our leaders lost it misleading the youth
The school system where the thinkings induced identity politics you seeing the proof
Leaving the roof I need to know facts
I’d rather take borax than the Cov vax
I need some moe stats I ain’t no dummy politicians sold us out for moe money
Damn it so crummy that we’re living this way
The American dream y’all just give it away
Freedom of speech freedoms for each
Got that 9 on my hip that’s my freedom to reach (blaka)
This ain’t China where ya freedoms get breached (Uh uu)
L:and of the free till my breathing is ceased
Yeah
If you hold ya ground you gotta hold me down
Freedom of speech huh you outta know me now
Copied Word for word... All credit to this amazing video is to the author.. No copyright infringement intended.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Here is my New music video "Freedom Of Speech" addressing everything going on with this Mask bs, vax bs and so on! If you vibe with the message, PLZ, LIKE SHARE & COMMENT!
Directors: Joe E. Sparks & Black Pegasus
Shot and edited by: Joe E. Sparks
beat produced by: Fumes The Threat
Streaming on all digital Platforms December 28th: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/bla...
@blackpegasusraps
@BlackPegasusRaps (IG FB TIK)
@BlackPegasus (Twitter)
@BlackPegasusRap (Snap)
Black Pegasus Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlackPegasus...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BlackPegasus
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blackpegasu...
Lyrics:
Yo, I’m anti masker, I’m an anti vaxer
Pharmaceuticals killen it gave my mother cancer
It killed your black panther if you demand answers
They move around the truth more than a tap dancer
Shhh there’s meth & crack in the community
They rather force face masks over immunity
What could you do to me fans are pouring in
Ain’t tryna live in a mask like mandalorian
Don’t need historians to see the future now
Google changes the facts so you look stupid now
Got a ruthless style it takes concentration
The same ones said chem trails is condensation
All depopulation it’s all inoculation
Keep tryna play god they wanna stop creation
Had to stop debaten wit these little geeks
Realized I’m a GOAT and they just silly sheep
Freedom of speech freedoms for each
Got that 9 on my hip that’s my freedom to reach (blaka)
This ain’t China where ya freedoms get breached (Uh uu)
Land of the free till my breathing is ceased
Yeah
If you hold ya ground you gotta hold me down
Freedom of speech huh you outta know me now
I expose the system and it’s true flaws
They only treat the symptoms not the root cause
Read about the risks and a new clause
They wanna mandate shh and make new laws
Cmon they don’t care about life stop it
The Covie vax is mainly driven by profit
But I’m a prophet so I bring you the truth
Our leaders lost it misleading the youth
The school system where the thinkings induced identity politics you seeing the proof
Leaving the roof I need to know facts
I’d rather take borax than the Cov vax
I need some moe stats I ain’t no dummy politicians sold us out for moe money
Damn it so crummy that we’re living this way
The American dream y’all just give it away
Freedom of speech freedoms for each
Got that 9 on my hip that’s my freedom to reach (blaka)
This ain’t China where ya freedoms get breached (Uh uu)
L:and of the free till my breathing is ceased
Yeah
If you hold ya ground you gotta hold me down
Freedom of speech huh you outta know me now
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