Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Antminer water cooling | Water cooling kit for Antminer L3+
13 views
channel image
zeusmining ASIC miner repair
Published 19 hours ago |

The water cooling kit can effectively dissipate heat to the miner, and at the same time, reduce the noise generated during the cooling process. This kit is suitable for S7 S9 M3 V9 D3 A3 T9+ L3+ system.Product Details:

https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1353

#Watercooling #AntminerL3+ #zeusmining

Keywords
zeusminingwatercoolingantminer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket