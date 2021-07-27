CCP Created Virus in Its Weapon Program, Which Is Totally Contrary to All Treaties They’ve Signed

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07/20/2021 The CCP created the virus in its weapon program, which is totally contrary to all the treaties they’ve signed. No matter whether the CCP virus was released intentionally, it shouldn’t impact how the west will take on the CCP. The western appeasers should be taken to a tribunal for their cooperation with the CCP.