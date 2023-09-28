Kash Patel | Exposing GOVERNMENT GANGSTERS and Corruption | Russiagate Hoax | Same Lawyers that Launched Russiagate are Still in Power | Sheridan Church Ignite 2023

Kash Patel started with sharing how he first met President Donald Trump and how after the “incident”, he thought he would never be invited back again! He continues to share how important it is for Americans to know that two of the three attorney’s who ran Russiagate and were reprimanded are still in power. He tells us that people need to know this before they go to the polls to vote. He shares that this is why he wrote his book, Government Gangsters, to name these people, not attack them, but call out their corruption to ensure that they are never in positions of service ever again! He encourages us all to become activated and get involved in our immediate circles. Buy his new book, Government Gangsters, at GovernmentGangsters.com or anywhere you purchase books. Educate, Awake, and Activate!





Links:

www.governmentgangsters.com

https://truthsocial.com/@Kash

www.FightWithKash.com



