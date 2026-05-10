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MK Ultra Survivor Reveals the Cabal's Plot to Destroy Christianity | Survivor Stories EP05 Pt.2
Man in America
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"They feared one thing above everything else. The intact human soul." In Part Two, MK Ultra survivor Dr. Juliette Engel exposes the Senior Executive Service, the shadow structure she says replaced MK Ultra in 1978 by inserting programmed operatives into 76 federal agencies. Drawing on 20 years rescuing over 70,000 trafficked children in Russia, she reveals why America is already in collapse, why pure Christianity is the Cabal's greatest threat, and what every waking soul must do now. This is the final episode of Season 1 of Survivor Stories. ⚠️ WARNING: This episode contains disturbing subject matter including child trafficking and institutional cover-up. Viewer discretion is advised. Intended for adults (18+) only. If you want to see Season 2, leave a comment below and tell me who you want to hear from next. I read them all. Watch Part 1: jiii.io/mogbm8 Visit Dr. Juliette Engel: www.JulietteEngel.com. Download Rumble Wallet now and enjoy the benefits of financial and personal freedom! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Call (866) 686-1359 or visit http://TNUSA.COM/MIA for your FREE discovery call with Tax Network USA. Don’t let the IRS be the first to act. For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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