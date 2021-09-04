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Revealed: How YOU WILL BE FORCED into a FEMA Camp After SHTF
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5706 views • September 04, 2021
FEMA camps and preppers: This video details how the government will get you to willingly sign yourself into a FEMA camp after SHTF.
Get the same self-defense legal protection that cops get with Firearms Legal Protection: https://firearmslegal.com/ethical-pre... As a member, you can call their 24-hour hotline and speak to an attorney after defending yourself, they'll have a bail bondsman standing by to bail you out of jail, and they'll provide you with an attorney and expert witnesses to fight on your behalf in court.
They fight Red Flag laws too and pay you for confiscated guns.
Get the same self-defense legal protection that cops get with Firearms Legal Protection: https://firearmslegal.com/ethical-pre... As a member, you can call their 24-hour hotline and speak to an attorney after defending yourself, they'll have a bail bondsman standing by to bail you out of jail, and they'll provide you with an attorney and expert witnesses to fight on your behalf in court.
They fight Red Flag laws too and pay you for confiscated guns.
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