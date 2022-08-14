Cider Sunday 2Towns Cosmic Crisp Tropical 4.5/5

* it did finally rain again last night but it was well after drinking hours for me.2 Towns nailed this one. Nice, light, crisp and fruity with an interesting flavor profile.

She runs 8.0 ABV, ) IBUs and the SRM was a Beautiful Ruby/Garnet Red 8.

Light the best of the redheads she is sweet and dirty w a hint of dry humor.

I liked this one, it will go into the rotation at some point.

Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.

Big 3

Skal

E.

As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own

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