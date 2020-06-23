Max Igan: Do You Want To Change the World? [23.06.2022]

ATTENTION!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer... - Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

--

Remembering Johnny Hurleyhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MKHpGIvvSKE





Rachel Reenstra GoFundMe

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-a-victim-of-a-brutal-beating





Transabled: Becoming disabled by choice, not chance

https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/becoming-disabled-by-choice-not-chance-transabled-people-feel-like-impostors-in-their-fully-working-bodies





China to expand weather modification program to cover area larger than India

https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2020/12/03/asia/china-weather-modification-cloud-seeding-intl-hnk/index.html





What is a Woman? (Reaction)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NCaeunG81Ow





We’ll have ‘virtual’ babies within 50 years, AI expert predicts

https://nypost.com/2022/06/01/well-have-virtual-babies-within-50-years-ai-expert-predicts/





new legislation may open the door for 'human chimera' research

https://www.foxnews.com/media/lara-logan-human-chimera-research





BabyClon Luxury Silicone Babies

https://babyclon.com/en/home/





Ear-bot: a Hybrid Robot Using a Dead Locust’s Ear to Hear

https://nerdist.com/article/robot-hears-dead-locust-ear/





Canada Passport Hopefuls Are Still Lining Up Overnight In Montreal

https://www.mtlblog.com/montreal/canada-passport-hopefuls-are-still-lining-up-overnight-in-montreal-video





Canadian Internet censorship Bill C-11 passes in the House

https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-internet-censorship-bill-c-11-passes-in-the-house





100 Resilient Cities

https://www.melbourne.vic.gov.au/about-melbourne/melbourne-profile/Pages/100-resilient-cities.aspx





NewEarh YouTube Channel (Ancient Swastikas)

https://www.youtube.com/c/newearthancienthistory





“Johnny Hurley” - a song by Samurhymez (End Track) https://youtu.be/zc9n9BV48Qg





Ford Fisher’s Johnny Hurley documentary released last July:

https://youtu.be/VPlGvgDbLv0





Weatherwar101 Website

https://weatherwar101.wordpress.com/

Weatherwar101 YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7ktpNzvxJo8PHD0bLl5K-Q





Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly

https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/





"History is a pack of lies about events that never happened, told by people that weren't there." - George Santayana.





"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa





“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell





“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ? Frank Zappa





"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn





TheCrowhouse - 89865 subscribers

https://www.bitchute.com/video/dqHn15cHIPEk/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thecrowhouse/





https://thecrowhouse.com