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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0018 - Evelyn Smith Udell - 2nd report on the crime
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30 views • March 18, 2021
Lachazo and his coworker had just finished installing Evelyn’s washer and dryer, when Lachazo was left alone with her to explain how to use the new appliances. However, Lachazo attacked her instead, beating her with a mallet, before dousing her with a chemical that burned her. When Lachazo’s coworker went to check on them, Lachazo ran out of the house and stole the work truck. Evelyn, a mother of two and grandmother of six, died the next day, just days before her 76th birthday.
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