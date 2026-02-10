Oli Dugmore #BBCQT on Labour's Paedo Pals: Should Keir Starmer Resign over Mandelson appointment?

'I represent the Rothschilds' Epstein tells AI killer drone man Peter Thiel

The Arlington Road Gang (Left to Right) - Downing Street Chief of Staff, Morgan McSweeney - Prime Minister Kier Starmer - Nick Smith, MP for Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney, with his wife, - Baroness Jenny Chapman, ex-MP - Baron Andrew Adonis of Camden, ex-minister - Georgia Gould, MP for Queen's Park and Maida Vale - Tulip Siddiq, MP for Hampstead and Highgate Thanks to Wolfgang Airvent Brabinger for the names and pic.. - Jeremy Corbyn on Katie Halper Show - disaster is coming - Jeremy Corbyn's warning. Labour Arlington Road group took a secret £700,000 from Israeli donors to help destroy Corbyn and elect Starmer as Labour leader. Morgan McSweeney: the man running Britain and his ties to Israel. Starmer set up own Labour leadership team six months before Corbyn’s 2019 defeat A new biography has revealed how the Labour leader and his allies planned his challenge in advance of the election Keir Starmer had assembled a leadership team about six months before the December 2019 general election that led to Jeremy Corbyn’s resignation as Labour leader. The team, codenamed the “Arlington Group”, began planning in earnest how Starmer could capture the leadership from June of that year – including a detailed breakdown of how Labour’s membership could be convinced to support him. The revelation is made in a new biography of the Labour leader, Keir Starmer: The Biography, by Tom Baldwin, a former journalist who served as one of Ed Miliband’s advisers during his time leading the party. The group was formed as early as 2018 when Jenny Chapman, who was Darlington MP, asked him if he had ever thought about being the party’s leader. Starmer is said to have replied that it was something he “might want to do”. Meetings then began to take place on Monday mornings around the kitchen table at her home. Its codename was derived from the road in London where one of them lived. Those involved said that there was never a plan to topple Corbyn – the failed coup against him in 2016 had proved that it would be almost impossible to do so. Starmer is also said to have refused to acknowledge at that stage that he would be running. “Keir used to have this lawyerly phrase of: ‘I want to be in a position to consider standing – should a vacancy arise,’” said one of those involved. However, the preparations being made for a leadership attempt kicked into another gear in June 2019 with the arrival of an official that Starmer referred to as “the new guy”. It turned out to be Morgan McSweeney, now Labour’s influential campaigns director. Some were initially sceptical of McSweeney, who had also overseen Liz Kendall’s ill-fated leadership challenge in 2015, when she won less than 5% of the vote. However, he presented detailed research into the Labour membership – who would largely decide the identity of the party’s next leader – and how a winning coalition could be formed. “He got out his slide deck,” recalled Chris Ward, a former Starmer aide. “He ran through exactly where the membership was on every question, which bits of it we could get, which bits we couldn’t. It was brilliant. Afterwards, when we’re walking back, Keir had this little grin on his face, and was like: ‘D’you see what I mean now?’”