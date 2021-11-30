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The Dangers of Wi-Fi (WiFi, Wifi, WLAN, Electromagnetic Radiation, Wireless Internet, EMF, EMR, RFR)
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153 views • November 30, 2021
Wi-Fi connects electronic devices to wireless computer networks (wireless LAN) using electromagnetic radiation. Wi-Fi is installed in homes, schools, offices, stores, hotels, coffee shops, airports, libraries, hospitals, public buildings and even entire sections of cities. Wi-Fi signals are, unlike TV and radio signals, strong enough to penetrate concrete walls. Many health experts consider Wi-Fi radiation to be dangerous.
http://defendershield.com/10-facts-health-dangers-wifi
Wi-Fi technology is used by personal computers, laptops, smartphones, tablets, Bluetooth hands-free handsets, wireless video game consoles, MP3 players, smart meters and other wireless applications.
Wi-Fi signals use a frequency of 2.4 GHz, nearly identical to the frequency of microwave ovens (2.45 GHz) and similar to those of mobile or cell phones (GSM phones use 1.8 or 1.9 GHz and the UMTS 3G phones use 2.1 GHz).
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electromagnetic_spectrum
http://biogeometry.org/page39.html
Since Wi-Fi is so recent, no studies have yet been done on the long-term health effects of Wi-Fi. However, thousands of studies have been done on the health effects of mobile phones and mobile phone masts. These studies have found that mobile phone radiation can cause cancer! http://bbc.co.uk/news/health-13608444
The health dangers of Wi-Fi radiation are commonly dismissed because Wi-Fi is so convenient. However, scientific studies suggest that prolonged exposure to low-level electromagnetic radiation can cause many health problems.
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/programmes/panorama/6674675.stm
Wi-Fi radiation penetrates the body, affects cell membranes and over time cells to lose their ability to function properly. Wi-Fi radiation disturbs the body's natural energy field causing stress, fatigue and a weakened immune system. Wi-Fi radiation can cause headaches, concentration problems, dizziness, anxiety, memory loss, depression, hyperactivity, abnormal heart rates, seizures, epilepsy, nausea, skin rashes, insomnia, ringing ears, high blood pressure, brain damage, autism, diabetes, fibromyalgia, infertility, birth defects, DNA damage, leukemia, cancer, etc. http://safespaceprotection.com/harmful-effects-electromagnetic-fields.aspx
http://shop.earthcalm.com/EMF-Studies
Children are especially vulnerable to Wi-Fi radiation signals because their nervous systems and brains are still developing. Their skulls are thinner and smaller, so the radiation penetrates their brains more deeply. Many schools are now using Wi-Fi but this is negatively affecting the learning abilities of children!
http://jrseco.com/10-tips-to-reduce-electromagnetic-radiation-from-your-smartphone-and-wifi
If you have Wi-Fi at home and your children use laptops or play wireless video games they are living in a virtual soup of electromagnetic radiation, exposing them to many health risks. Most Wi-Fi routers and modems don't get turned off at night and thus homes are flooded with radiation 24/7.
http://safespaceprotection.com/emf-health-risks/emf-health-effects/wi-fi-router-dangers
Other sources of electromagnetic radiation are cordless phones and baby monitors. These devices use DECT technology (similar to Wi-Fi) with frequencies of 1.9, 2.4 and 5.8 GHz.
Contrary to claims of the Wi-Fi industry, Wi-Fi radiation is NOT safe!
Turn off Wi-Fi in your home and discover how your health will improve!
"My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge."
Hosea 4:6 (KJV)
More info:
http://wiredchild.org
http://radiationresearch.org
http://emfnews.org
http://centerforsaferwireless.us
http://wirelesswatchblog.org/wi-fi-in-schools
http://powerwatch.org.uk/rf/wifi.asp
http://wifiinschools.org.uk
http://wifiinschools.com
http://emf.mercola.com
http://powerwatch.org.uk
http://es-uk.info
http://magdahavas.com/?s=wifi
Wi-Fi protection tips:
http://safespaceprotection.com
http://billmullins.wordpress.com/2009/03/07/your-electric-wiring-is-a-wi-fi-network-alternative http://earthcalm.com
http://wiredchild.org/parents.html
http://slt.co
http://emraustralia.com.au
Scientific research on the dangers of Wi-Fi:
http://slt.co/Education/EMFStudiesandArticles-Evidence-of-risk.aspx http://electromagnetichealth.org/electromagnetic-health-blog/mice-proteome http://electricwords.emfacts.com
Other useful websites:
http://international-emf-alliance.org
http://elektrosmog.com/em
http://efeia.org/electrosmog
http://emfacts.com http://emwatch.com
http://microwavenews.com
http://emrpolicy.org
http://mast-victims.org
http://livingplanet.be/emradiation.htm
http://science.naturalnews.com
http://emrnetwork.org
http://es-uk.info
Fraud in modern medicine:
http://naturalnews.com/036034_history_medicine_investigation.html
http://healingdaily.com/beliefs.htm
http://defendershield.com/10-facts-health-dangers-wifi
Wi-Fi technology is used by personal computers, laptops, smartphones, tablets, Bluetooth hands-free handsets, wireless video game consoles, MP3 players, smart meters and other wireless applications.
Wi-Fi signals use a frequency of 2.4 GHz, nearly identical to the frequency of microwave ovens (2.45 GHz) and similar to those of mobile or cell phones (GSM phones use 1.8 or 1.9 GHz and the UMTS 3G phones use 2.1 GHz).
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electromagnetic_spectrum
http://biogeometry.org/page39.html
Since Wi-Fi is so recent, no studies have yet been done on the long-term health effects of Wi-Fi. However, thousands of studies have been done on the health effects of mobile phones and mobile phone masts. These studies have found that mobile phone radiation can cause cancer! http://bbc.co.uk/news/health-13608444
The health dangers of Wi-Fi radiation are commonly dismissed because Wi-Fi is so convenient. However, scientific studies suggest that prolonged exposure to low-level electromagnetic radiation can cause many health problems.
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/programmes/panorama/6674675.stm
Wi-Fi radiation penetrates the body, affects cell membranes and over time cells to lose their ability to function properly. Wi-Fi radiation disturbs the body's natural energy field causing stress, fatigue and a weakened immune system. Wi-Fi radiation can cause headaches, concentration problems, dizziness, anxiety, memory loss, depression, hyperactivity, abnormal heart rates, seizures, epilepsy, nausea, skin rashes, insomnia, ringing ears, high blood pressure, brain damage, autism, diabetes, fibromyalgia, infertility, birth defects, DNA damage, leukemia, cancer, etc. http://safespaceprotection.com/harmful-effects-electromagnetic-fields.aspx
http://shop.earthcalm.com/EMF-Studies
Children are especially vulnerable to Wi-Fi radiation signals because their nervous systems and brains are still developing. Their skulls are thinner and smaller, so the radiation penetrates their brains more deeply. Many schools are now using Wi-Fi but this is negatively affecting the learning abilities of children!
http://jrseco.com/10-tips-to-reduce-electromagnetic-radiation-from-your-smartphone-and-wifi
If you have Wi-Fi at home and your children use laptops or play wireless video games they are living in a virtual soup of electromagnetic radiation, exposing them to many health risks. Most Wi-Fi routers and modems don't get turned off at night and thus homes are flooded with radiation 24/7.
http://safespaceprotection.com/emf-health-risks/emf-health-effects/wi-fi-router-dangers
Other sources of electromagnetic radiation are cordless phones and baby monitors. These devices use DECT technology (similar to Wi-Fi) with frequencies of 1.9, 2.4 and 5.8 GHz.
Contrary to claims of the Wi-Fi industry, Wi-Fi radiation is NOT safe!
Turn off Wi-Fi in your home and discover how your health will improve!
"My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge."
Hosea 4:6 (KJV)
More info:
http://wiredchild.org
http://radiationresearch.org
http://emfnews.org
http://centerforsaferwireless.us
http://wirelesswatchblog.org/wi-fi-in-schools
http://powerwatch.org.uk/rf/wifi.asp
http://wifiinschools.org.uk
http://wifiinschools.com
http://emf.mercola.com
http://powerwatch.org.uk
http://es-uk.info
http://magdahavas.com/?s=wifi
Wi-Fi protection tips:
http://safespaceprotection.com
http://billmullins.wordpress.com/2009/03/07/your-electric-wiring-is-a-wi-fi-network-alternative http://earthcalm.com
http://wiredchild.org/parents.html
http://slt.co
http://emraustralia.com.au
Scientific research on the dangers of Wi-Fi:
http://slt.co/Education/EMFStudiesandArticles-Evidence-of-risk.aspx http://electromagnetichealth.org/electromagnetic-health-blog/mice-proteome http://electricwords.emfacts.com
Other useful websites:
http://international-emf-alliance.org
http://elektrosmog.com/em
http://efeia.org/electrosmog
http://emfacts.com http://emwatch.com
http://microwavenews.com
http://emrpolicy.org
http://mast-victims.org
http://livingplanet.be/emradiation.htm
http://science.naturalnews.com
http://emrnetwork.org
http://es-uk.info
Fraud in modern medicine:
http://naturalnews.com/036034_history_medicine_investigation.html
http://healingdaily.com/beliefs.htm
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