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Archbishop Vigano: How the Covid Crisis Should Lead to the New World Order
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171 views • June 03, 2021
The former Apostolic Nuncio in the USA, Vatican diplomat and titular Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò swims with his investigative revelations head-on against the current of opinion of general politics and its leading media. He exposes the Corona Crisis and the Great Reset as a fraudulent deception in favor of very few financial oligarchs and their followers, but at the expense of the great general public.
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