Truth, liberty, and what's coming next!

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Join us for a special broadcast today with special guest Kevin Hoyt, Independent Candidate for Governor of Vermont, Joe Rosati, and more!
This is both a look back at the past week as well as look at what may be coming up next for us all.
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