Truth, liberty, and what's coming next!

Published a month ago |

Join us for a special broadcast today with special guest Kevin Hoyt, Independent Candidate for Governor of Vermont, Joe Rosati, and more!


This is both a look back at the past week as well as look at what may be coming up next for us all.


https://t.me/renegademedia


https://www.renegademedia.coming


Keywords
politicsmilitaryfamilyjuan o savintruth tour 2kevin hoytjoe rosatiscott stonerobert imbrialewinifred adams

