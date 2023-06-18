Pastor Torell speaks about our relationship to God the Father. This is a tender subject for many because of a poor relationship with their earthly father and the subsequent inability to relate to their heavenly Father. The Devil doesn’t want you to know of God the Father’s great love and how He sent Jesus to die on the cross.

Many people can relate to Jesus but are resentful and angry with Father God and this robs them of many blessings. The Devil wants you to live in bitterness so he can bind you with chains of hate and anger, but once you’re able to receive the love of the Father, and understand his heart toward you, you’ll see the Father in His full glory and power. If you haven’t done so, now is the time to restore your relationship with Father God. Please contact us and we will pray with you to accept the love of the Father.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1190.pdf

The Heart of the Father

RLJ-1190 -- JUNE 14, 2009

