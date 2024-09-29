WORLD CHAMPION WRESTLER KILLED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MUERE FAMOSO LUCHADOR CUBANO DE 33 AÑOS ¡MALAS NOTICIAS! - ALAN VERA
STAR GONE Alan Vera dead at 33: American wrestling star dies after suffering cardiac arrest while playing football
WRESTLING star Alan Vera died after suffering a cardiac arrest at a football match earlier this year.
The 33-year-old passed away on Monday evening, having been hospitalised after the incident in Jersey City, New Jersey.
