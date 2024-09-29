BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WORLD CHAMPION WRESTLER KILLED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS
ChestyP
ChestyP
51 followers
242 views • 7 months ago

MUERE FAMOSO LUCHADOR CUBANO DE 33 AÑOS ¡MALAS NOTICIAS! - ALAN VERA

 https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=BchTVVBrOWM

https://www.instagramDOTcom/elenapirozhkova/

###

STAR GONE Alan Vera dead at 33: American wrestling star dies after suffering cardiac arrest while playing football

WRESTLING star Alan Vera died after suffering a cardiac arrest at a football match earlier this year.

The 33-year-old passed away on Monday evening, having been hospitalised after the incident in Jersey City, New Jersey.

https://iframe.thesun.coDOTuk/sport/30665689/alan-vera-dead-wrestling-team-usa/


Keywords
healthcubaarrestmedicinealanverawrestlingwrestlercardiacolympicsolympianalan vera
