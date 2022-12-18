Overflowing cup of sin, nothing new under the sun, next step, Prophecy and Dream

The subtitle would be: What are you dreaming about?Prophetic Word from 2022-12-01 around 10pm – Includes a dream that I had between, when I was in midst writing the prophecy.





Scriptures that relates to the prophecy I have not included now - you can look up for yourself.





The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/word-and-dream-2022-12-01b-the-cup-of-sin-nothing-new/





If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski