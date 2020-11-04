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Freedom Campaign: Amassing SIMPLE Efforts For Change NOW (List Of Action-Steps Untold)
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11 views • November 04, 2020
OR, READ THIS INSTEAD:
Note: All materials dependent on human nature deliverance & personal-touch
what is NITA? "Nature Is The Answer" (nita.one), unifying around universal truths (inc natural law)
Also refer to nita.one/indiemedia & nita.one/unite & nita.one/advanced
& nita.one/perspective & nita.one/liberty & nita.one/journal
-
Simple List (More in video & presentations mentioned in podcast):
share common ground (NITA as described) all among doing one’s own works:
-NITA Flag anywhere/everywhere (videos, thumbnails, titles, descriptions, threads etc.)
-NITA Website shown anywhere/everywhere
-Carry share-sheet or other materials (like NITA business cards) for conversations
-Propose to boards/institutions/areas/groups/clubs (as mentioned in “ways to share” video)
-Online forums and communities (indie media campaign video)
-Uniting political parties with universal alternative (political-party change video)
-Put NITA flags on streets and street corners or in front-of-house
-
Essentially, connecting all to the message as mission as movement,
due to the required action for “the great work” as proposed by Mark Passio
dependent on numbers, for attaining freedom and desired conditions in life.
If the great work is to succeed, numbers are REQUIRED. (Natural Law slides)
We need optimism, strong presence, inspiration & appeal
We all must be on the same page if we are to create change
Acting in accordance (in the same ways with one another)
-
LET US ALL DO THE FOLLOWING (YOUR EFFORTS W/ NAME AND ANY PICTURES YOU HAVE WILL BE SPECIFICALLY LISTED/FEATURED IN A VIDEO):
**In 1-2 week(s) from this post, I will wait for election signs to disappear & riots/protests to fade before doing the following:
Put NITA flags on streets and street corners or in front-of-house
-
You may make your own personalized signs, which may include messages which are similar to that of:
What the NITA business cards say for example (www.nita.one/share)
What the NITA unifying-election-share-sheet says (www.nita.one/share)
Or any-similar to "The fact that they bombarded us with advertisements about elections as if to force us to vote, We are to return by bringing the universal & objective truths out there for all to see & understand for real change. Represent your power by showing that you have freedom of thought to be respected. Represent your presence of power with this truly grassroots effort"
Any messages with getting a free flag on nita.one or living life in peace, fulfilling simple desires (freedom, love, peace) as also verified by natural law.
-
For help on attaining signs, there are three sign options:
-I can send you free signs on nita.one IF requested.
-If you are willing to pay, check out Bannerbuzz or your other local options.
-If you still want cheaper signs, you can pay me to pay a friend of mine (Eric) to make signs for me to give you in return. (An option I'm considering)
Other action-step ideas mentioned in the video but signs are of main emphasis here, for simplicity reasons.
Mason Gleason's Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuVqgv5zvFxRrRGK2FT7RWg
Discord: https://discord.gg/PXracDJ
Full Guidance Meetings: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpgpMJ3yOnbLd9HfzQJXlBkoDM00qCpjQ
Note: All materials dependent on human nature deliverance & personal-touch
what is NITA? "Nature Is The Answer" (nita.one), unifying around universal truths (inc natural law)
Also refer to nita.one/indiemedia & nita.one/unite & nita.one/advanced
& nita.one/perspective & nita.one/liberty & nita.one/journal
-
Simple List (More in video & presentations mentioned in podcast):
share common ground (NITA as described) all among doing one’s own works:
-NITA Flag anywhere/everywhere (videos, thumbnails, titles, descriptions, threads etc.)
-NITA Website shown anywhere/everywhere
-Carry share-sheet or other materials (like NITA business cards) for conversations
-Propose to boards/institutions/areas/groups/clubs (as mentioned in “ways to share” video)
-Online forums and communities (indie media campaign video)
-Uniting political parties with universal alternative (political-party change video)
-Put NITA flags on streets and street corners or in front-of-house
-
Essentially, connecting all to the message as mission as movement,
due to the required action for “the great work” as proposed by Mark Passio
dependent on numbers, for attaining freedom and desired conditions in life.
If the great work is to succeed, numbers are REQUIRED. (Natural Law slides)
We need optimism, strong presence, inspiration & appeal
We all must be on the same page if we are to create change
Acting in accordance (in the same ways with one another)
-
LET US ALL DO THE FOLLOWING (YOUR EFFORTS W/ NAME AND ANY PICTURES YOU HAVE WILL BE SPECIFICALLY LISTED/FEATURED IN A VIDEO):
**In 1-2 week(s) from this post, I will wait for election signs to disappear & riots/protests to fade before doing the following:
Put NITA flags on streets and street corners or in front-of-house
-
You may make your own personalized signs, which may include messages which are similar to that of:
What the NITA business cards say for example (www.nita.one/share)
What the NITA unifying-election-share-sheet says (www.nita.one/share)
Or any-similar to "The fact that they bombarded us with advertisements about elections as if to force us to vote, We are to return by bringing the universal & objective truths out there for all to see & understand for real change. Represent your power by showing that you have freedom of thought to be respected. Represent your presence of power with this truly grassroots effort"
Any messages with getting a free flag on nita.one or living life in peace, fulfilling simple desires (freedom, love, peace) as also verified by natural law.
-
For help on attaining signs, there are three sign options:
-I can send you free signs on nita.one IF requested.
-If you are willing to pay, check out Bannerbuzz or your other local options.
-If you still want cheaper signs, you can pay me to pay a friend of mine (Eric) to make signs for me to give you in return. (An option I'm considering)
Other action-step ideas mentioned in the video but signs are of main emphasis here, for simplicity reasons.
Mason Gleason's Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuVqgv5zvFxRrRGK2FT7RWg
Discord: https://discord.gg/PXracDJ
Full Guidance Meetings: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpgpMJ3yOnbLd9HfzQJXlBkoDM00qCpjQ
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