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UNGA President Joe Biden "Vaccinating the World" Klaus Schwab Bill Gates Attorney Reiner Fuellmich.
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741 views • September 22, 2021
(IMPORTANT) Please read all the listed notes and links below for the Complete Truth.
Bill Gates is the second largest Investor of WHO (The World Health Organization) He also has alliance with GAVI – The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations. Plus, he has Billions Invested in Pfizer, BioNTech, CureVac and Vir Biotechnology and said it was the best Investment he ever made. https://www.who.int/about/funding/contributors/usa
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/01/23/bill-gates-turns-10-billion-into-200-billion-worth-of-economic-benefit.html
Bill Gates stated in 2010 when talking about Lowering the Population because of Climate Change "If we do a really great job on New Vaccines, health care, reproductive health services we could lower that perhaps by 10 or 15 percent" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hkepF9Q755M
Bill Gates Funded Event 201 supported by the World Economic Forum founded by Klaus Schwab. Event 201 was a Live Pandemic Simulation Exercise that actually became a reality for the Whole World 5 months later.
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
Read this Investigative Report entitled "HCG Found in WHO Tetanus Vaccine in Kenya Raises Concern in the Developing World" Where the report says "Currently WHO researchers are working on more potent anti-fertility vaccines using recombinant DNA" Bill Gates was Involved in this also.
https://www.scirp.org/journal/paperinformation.aspx?paperid=81838
The NIH (National Institute of Health) Encourages researchers to investigate reported changes in menstruation after COVID-19 vaccination.
https://covid19.nih.gov/news-and-stories/covid-19-vaccines-and-menstrual-cycle
Also listen to the German Criminal Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich the Head of the Berlin Corona Investigative Committee name Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab as some of the people behind the Criminal Pandemic.
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Reiner-Fuellmich-Introduction-English_BestCut:e
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
(IMPORTANT) Please read all the listed notes and links below for the Complete Truth.
FDA Public Hearing regarding Booster Approval 09-17-21 VAERS Report Discussed By Dr. Jessica Rose over 1000 Percent Death and Adverse Reaction Increase in 2021 compared to the last ten years of all administered vaccines in the United States. "There is Clear and Present Danger" she goes on to say in the end. Please Help Protect the Innocent Children at all cost who are not at serious risk of this disease.
I advise you to watch the full 60 minute public hearing to understand the complete truth.
The time stamp for this section was 4:09:45.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WFph7-6t34M
For the truth look at page 16 of the FDA CDC CBER Plans for Monitoring COVID-19
Vaccine Safety and Effectiveness slide presentation below.
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2020-10/COVID-Anderson-508.pdf
Criminal Investigation Request hand delivered to Texas State Officials.
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-state-elected-officials-received-notice-of-pandemic-criminal-conspiracy-and-racketeering-301359113.html
Formal Federal Grand Jury Petition from two U.S. Senators to Investigate.
https://standforhealthfreedom.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/0-Senate-Letterhead-Grand-Jury-Petition-AUSA.pdf
These were the basic steps used against mankind as described by expert testimony. Create the virus in a lab, create and patent the vaccine which was done before the Pandemic. Release the virus into the population, create fear by inflating the numbers and deaths by using a known faulty test never designed to diagnose illness. Block and suppress all FDA approved treatments because you cannot get an emergency vaccine if there are known treatments. Continue the fear with lockdowns, social distancing and masks, turn patients away from early treatment until it is too late. Make the public feel desperate for an experimental vaccine so billions will accept it blindly.
Institute Covid-19 hospitalization protocols such as using Non FDA approved Remdesivir to increase sickness and death. Blame the sickness and death on the unvaccinated and on Covid-19. Make it difficult for doctors to use VAERS and discredit VAERS Adverse Reactions and Deaths. Continue the fear with new variants to push endless boosters on the population and on the innocent children. Control all information the public can see and read through each step of the plan. Prolong the Pandemic and blame the unvaccinated which most have natural immunity in order to enact mandatory vaccination. This is where we are today, but the truth is prevailing and soon criminal charges will be enforced. Which side will you stand on? I stand on the side of humanity, liberty, truth, justice and freedom.
Bill Gates is the second largest Investor of WHO (The World Health Organization) He also has alliance with GAVI – The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations. Plus, he has Billions Invested in Pfizer, BioNTech, CureVac and Vir Biotechnology and said it was the best Investment he ever made. https://www.who.int/about/funding/contributors/usa
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/01/23/bill-gates-turns-10-billion-into-200-billion-worth-of-economic-benefit.html
Bill Gates stated in 2010 when talking about Lowering the Population because of Climate Change "If we do a really great job on New Vaccines, health care, reproductive health services we could lower that perhaps by 10 or 15 percent" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hkepF9Q755M
Bill Gates Funded Event 201 supported by the World Economic Forum founded by Klaus Schwab. Event 201 was a Live Pandemic Simulation Exercise that actually became a reality for the Whole World 5 months later.
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
Read this Investigative Report entitled "HCG Found in WHO Tetanus Vaccine in Kenya Raises Concern in the Developing World" Where the report says "Currently WHO researchers are working on more potent anti-fertility vaccines using recombinant DNA" Bill Gates was Involved in this also.
https://www.scirp.org/journal/paperinformation.aspx?paperid=81838
The NIH (National Institute of Health) Encourages researchers to investigate reported changes in menstruation after COVID-19 vaccination.
https://covid19.nih.gov/news-and-stories/covid-19-vaccines-and-menstrual-cycle
Also listen to the German Criminal Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich the Head of the Berlin Corona Investigative Committee name Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab as some of the people behind the Criminal Pandemic.
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Reiner-Fuellmich-Introduction-English_BestCut:e
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
(IMPORTANT) Please read all the listed notes and links below for the Complete Truth.
FDA Public Hearing regarding Booster Approval 09-17-21 VAERS Report Discussed By Dr. Jessica Rose over 1000 Percent Death and Adverse Reaction Increase in 2021 compared to the last ten years of all administered vaccines in the United States. "There is Clear and Present Danger" she goes on to say in the end. Please Help Protect the Innocent Children at all cost who are not at serious risk of this disease.
I advise you to watch the full 60 minute public hearing to understand the complete truth.
The time stamp for this section was 4:09:45.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WFph7-6t34M
For the truth look at page 16 of the FDA CDC CBER Plans for Monitoring COVID-19
Vaccine Safety and Effectiveness slide presentation below.
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2020-10/COVID-Anderson-508.pdf
Criminal Investigation Request hand delivered to Texas State Officials.
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-state-elected-officials-received-notice-of-pandemic-criminal-conspiracy-and-racketeering-301359113.html
Formal Federal Grand Jury Petition from two U.S. Senators to Investigate.
https://standforhealthfreedom.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/0-Senate-Letterhead-Grand-Jury-Petition-AUSA.pdf
These were the basic steps used against mankind as described by expert testimony. Create the virus in a lab, create and patent the vaccine which was done before the Pandemic. Release the virus into the population, create fear by inflating the numbers and deaths by using a known faulty test never designed to diagnose illness. Block and suppress all FDA approved treatments because you cannot get an emergency vaccine if there are known treatments. Continue the fear with lockdowns, social distancing and masks, turn patients away from early treatment until it is too late. Make the public feel desperate for an experimental vaccine so billions will accept it blindly.
Institute Covid-19 hospitalization protocols such as using Non FDA approved Remdesivir to increase sickness and death. Blame the sickness and death on the unvaccinated and on Covid-19. Make it difficult for doctors to use VAERS and discredit VAERS Adverse Reactions and Deaths. Continue the fear with new variants to push endless boosters on the population and on the innocent children. Control all information the public can see and read through each step of the plan. Prolong the Pandemic and blame the unvaccinated which most have natural immunity in order to enact mandatory vaccination. This is where we are today, but the truth is prevailing and soon criminal charges will be enforced. Which side will you stand on? I stand on the side of humanity, liberty, truth, justice and freedom.
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