© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Afterlife Awareness With Marsha Price
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • March 17, 2021
Join Robert V, Trina Phoenix and Marsha Price Saturday night to look into Afterlife Awareness. This should be interesting if you have questions or would like to be one the show email Milky Way Soul Tribe Email
[email protected]
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/milkywaysoultribe?page=1
Marsha Price
[email protected]
https://astralinfo.org/
https://www.facebook.com/orgonebeauty/?ref=page_internal
https://www.qofqcrystalnetwork.com/shop
https:// Trina
www.youtube.com/channel/UCG3HSgAbBtHXyzF0ua-oiPg
[email protected]
Fair Use Act Disclaimer This site is for educational purposes only. Fair Use Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Fair Use Definition Fair use is a doctrine in United States copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without requiring permission from the rights holders, such as commentary, criticism, news reporting, research, teaching or scholarship. It provides for the legal, non-licensed citation or incorporation of copyrighted material in another author’s work under a four-factor balancing test.
Artlist Specific License
License Number - 305017 License owner - Robert Vopelak
This Specific License is granted by Artlist Ltd (hereinafter: "Artlist"), to: Robert Vopelak (hereinafter: the
"Client") as of 06 Mar 2021, regarding the use of the song I Wish created by Ziv Moran (hereinafter: the
"Song") by the Client;
Artlist hereby grants the Client a non-exclusive, worldwide and perpetual license to integrate and synchronize
the Song into an audio-visual work (hereinafter: the "Project") and use the Song as part of the Project in
accordance with Artlist's Terms of Use (www.artlist.io).
This License allows the Client to commercially use and otherwise exploit the Song as part of the Project as well
as to allow others to do so.
For the avoidance of doubt, the Client is hereunder granted with the right to perform and reproduce the Song in
public as part of the Project and the Artist waived any accruing remuneration and royalties that it would be
otherwise entitled to for such public reproduction of the Song, including any remuneration that would be charged
Artlist Specific License
License Number - 305017 License owner - Robert Vopelak
This Specific License is granted by Artlist Ltd (hereinafter: "Artlist"), to: Robert Vopelak (hereinafter: the
"Client") as of 06 Mar 2021, regarding the use of the song Closer Levels created byBen Fox (hereinafter: the
"Song") by the Client;
Artlist hereby grants the Client a non-exclusive, worldwide and perpetual license to integrate and synchronize
the Song into an audio-visual work (hereinafter: the "Project") and use the Song as part of the Project in
accordance with Artlist's Terms of Use (www.artlist.io).
This License allows the Client to commercially use and otherwise exploit the Song as part of the Project as well
as to allow others to do so.
For the avoidance of doubt, the Client is hereunder granted with the right to perform and reproduce the Song in
public as part of the Project and the Artist waived any accruing remuneration and royalties that it would be
otherwise entitled to for such public reproduction of the Song, including any remuneration that would be charged
Artlist Specific License
License Number - 305017 License owner - Robert Vopelak
This Specific License is granted by Artlist Ltd (hereinafter: "Artlist"), to: Robert Vopelak (hereinafter: the
"Client") as of 06 Mar 2021, regarding the use of the song Enjoy the Game created byBorrtex (hereinafter:
the "Song") by the Client;
Artlist hereby grants the Client a non-exclusive, worldwide and perpetual license to integrate and synchronize
the Song into an audio-visual work (hereinafter: the "Project") and use the Song as part of the Project in
accordance with Artlist's Terms of Use (www.artlist.io).
This License allows the Client to commercially use and otherwise exploit the Song as part of the Project as well
as to allow others to do so.
For the avoidance of doubt, the Client is hereunder granted with the right to perform and reproduce the Song in
public as part of the Project and the Artist waived any accruing remuneration and royalties that it would be
otherwise entitled to for such public reproduction of the Song, including any remuneration that would be charged
[email protected]
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/milkywaysoultribe?page=1
Marsha Price
[email protected]
https://astralinfo.org/
https://www.facebook.com/orgonebeauty/?ref=page_internal
https://www.qofqcrystalnetwork.com/shop
https:// Trina
www.youtube.com/channel/UCG3HSgAbBtHXyzF0ua-oiPg
[email protected]
Fair Use Act Disclaimer This site is for educational purposes only. Fair Use Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Fair Use Definition Fair use is a doctrine in United States copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without requiring permission from the rights holders, such as commentary, criticism, news reporting, research, teaching or scholarship. It provides for the legal, non-licensed citation or incorporation of copyrighted material in another author’s work under a four-factor balancing test.
Artlist Specific License
License Number - 305017 License owner - Robert Vopelak
This Specific License is granted by Artlist Ltd (hereinafter: "Artlist"), to: Robert Vopelak (hereinafter: the
"Client") as of 06 Mar 2021, regarding the use of the song I Wish created by Ziv Moran (hereinafter: the
"Song") by the Client;
Artlist hereby grants the Client a non-exclusive, worldwide and perpetual license to integrate and synchronize
the Song into an audio-visual work (hereinafter: the "Project") and use the Song as part of the Project in
accordance with Artlist's Terms of Use (www.artlist.io).
This License allows the Client to commercially use and otherwise exploit the Song as part of the Project as well
as to allow others to do so.
For the avoidance of doubt, the Client is hereunder granted with the right to perform and reproduce the Song in
public as part of the Project and the Artist waived any accruing remuneration and royalties that it would be
otherwise entitled to for such public reproduction of the Song, including any remuneration that would be charged
Artlist Specific License
License Number - 305017 License owner - Robert Vopelak
This Specific License is granted by Artlist Ltd (hereinafter: "Artlist"), to: Robert Vopelak (hereinafter: the
"Client") as of 06 Mar 2021, regarding the use of the song Closer Levels created byBen Fox (hereinafter: the
"Song") by the Client;
Artlist hereby grants the Client a non-exclusive, worldwide and perpetual license to integrate and synchronize
the Song into an audio-visual work (hereinafter: the "Project") and use the Song as part of the Project in
accordance with Artlist's Terms of Use (www.artlist.io).
This License allows the Client to commercially use and otherwise exploit the Song as part of the Project as well
as to allow others to do so.
For the avoidance of doubt, the Client is hereunder granted with the right to perform and reproduce the Song in
public as part of the Project and the Artist waived any accruing remuneration and royalties that it would be
otherwise entitled to for such public reproduction of the Song, including any remuneration that would be charged
Artlist Specific License
License Number - 305017 License owner - Robert Vopelak
This Specific License is granted by Artlist Ltd (hereinafter: "Artlist"), to: Robert Vopelak (hereinafter: the
"Client") as of 06 Mar 2021, regarding the use of the song Enjoy the Game created byBorrtex (hereinafter:
the "Song") by the Client;
Artlist hereby grants the Client a non-exclusive, worldwide and perpetual license to integrate and synchronize
the Song into an audio-visual work (hereinafter: the "Project") and use the Song as part of the Project in
accordance with Artlist's Terms of Use (www.artlist.io).
This License allows the Client to commercially use and otherwise exploit the Song as part of the Project as well
as to allow others to do so.
For the avoidance of doubt, the Client is hereunder granted with the right to perform and reproduce the Song in
public as part of the Project and the Artist waived any accruing remuneration and royalties that it would be
otherwise entitled to for such public reproduction of the Song, including any remuneration that would be charged
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.