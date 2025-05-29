BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What’s behind the controversial new aid system for Gaza? | DW News
gideonsboot
gideonsboot
27 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • 1 day ago

A new organization set up to distribute food and medicine to Gaza says it has begun deliveries. The so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is backed by Israel and the US. Little is known about its funding, and the foundation has been accused of helping Israel achieve its military objectives. The foundation's former director resigned suddenly before work began, saying the new arrangements compromise basic humanitarian principles. Israel claims the new system is needed to stop Hamas stealing supplies. Meanwhile, Israel closed six schools in occupied East Jerusalem, operated by UNRWA in an effort to limit their activities, claiming they support militant groups – something UNRWA denies. 00:00 New organization set up to distribute food and medicine to Gaza 03:23 Jonathan Fowler, UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees 09:26 Israel closed six schools in occupied East Jerusalem, operated by UNRWA

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d43Oc3izOdg

Keywords
foodusisraelnewgazaorganisationmedicinaldistributionmilitary objectivescontrovery
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy