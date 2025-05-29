What’s behind the controversial new aid system for Gaza? | DW News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A new organization set up to distribute food and medicine to Gaza says it has begun deliveries. The so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is backed by Israel and the US. Little is known about its funding, and the foundation has been accused of helping Israel achieve its military objectives. The foundation's former director resigned suddenly before work began, saying the new arrangements compromise basic humanitarian principles. Israel claims the new system is needed to stop Hamas stealing supplies. Meanwhile, Israel closed six schools in occupied East Jerusalem, operated by UNRWA in an effort to limit their activities, claiming they support militant groups – something UNRWA denies. 00:00 New organization set up to distribute food and medicine to Gaza 03:23 Jonathan Fowler, UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees 09:26 Israel closed six schools in occupied East Jerusalem, operated by UNRWA