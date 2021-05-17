© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Magnetic Vax? Media conspiracy Proven!
Follow
3
Share
Report
392 views • May 17, 2021
Mike Adams: pipeline:
https://www.brighteon.com/61d5a294-035d-4303-b0f1-f1653ef8f732
Dewine withdraws health orders for Ohio June 2nd? https://www.fox19.com/2021/05/12/live-gov-dewine-delivers-rare-evening-address-vaccine-rollout-health-orders/
2009 plan for vaccines: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6jQLljSlC9xx/
Trusted News initiative?
https://variety.com › biz › newsWeb resultsSystem Set Up to Fight Fake News During U.S. ... - Variety
Mississippi Reopens: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/05/14/us-barge-backup-worsens-as-mississippi-river-shut-near-memphis.html
Magnets? https://www.bitchute.com/video/XBLEsL16nrUV/
Magnets and the Mark of the beast: https://rumble.com/vh1c4l-greg-reese-the-magnetic-mark-of-the-beast.html
Hearing loss: https://www.bitchute.com/video/s2YC3TdTa5CP/
Schwab junior?
https://www.tni.org/en#:~:text=The%20Transnational%20Institute%20(TNI)%20is,just%2C%20democratic%20and%20sustainable%20planet
FJ Website, and Blog!. Https://Farmerjonesnow.com
FJ’s YouTube campground channel:
https://youtube.com/channel/UCNZdg1swfGHygmmrG6HNifA
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
Bitchute channel; https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kQsovVP04XEE/
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
https://www.brighteon.com/61d5a294-035d-4303-b0f1-f1653ef8f732
Dewine withdraws health orders for Ohio June 2nd? https://www.fox19.com/2021/05/12/live-gov-dewine-delivers-rare-evening-address-vaccine-rollout-health-orders/
2009 plan for vaccines: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6jQLljSlC9xx/
Trusted News initiative?
https://variety.com › biz › newsWeb resultsSystem Set Up to Fight Fake News During U.S. ... - Variety
Mississippi Reopens: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/05/14/us-barge-backup-worsens-as-mississippi-river-shut-near-memphis.html
Magnets? https://www.bitchute.com/video/XBLEsL16nrUV/
Magnets and the Mark of the beast: https://rumble.com/vh1c4l-greg-reese-the-magnetic-mark-of-the-beast.html
Hearing loss: https://www.bitchute.com/video/s2YC3TdTa5CP/
Schwab junior?
https://www.tni.org/en#:~:text=The%20Transnational%20Institute%20(TNI)%20is,just%2C%20democratic%20and%20sustainable%20planet
FJ Website, and Blog!. Https://Farmerjonesnow.com
FJ’s YouTube campground channel:
https://youtube.com/channel/UCNZdg1swfGHygmmrG6HNifA
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
Bitchute channel; https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kQsovVP04XEE/
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.