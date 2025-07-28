UNHOLY EXPERIMENTS: Justin Goodman Exposes the Evil of Animal Torture | Ep 28

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(0:00:00) - Taxpayer-Funded Animal Testing Abuses
(0:10:00) - Debunking the Necessity of Animal Testing
(0:16:48) - Reforming Government Animal Testing
(0:31:18) - White Coat Waste Efforts Update
(0:44:31) - FDA Regulations and Animal Testing Controversy
(0:49:32) - Fauci's Role in Medical Experiments
(0:59:10) - Investigating USAID Funding of Wuhan Lab
(1:13:06) - Government-Funded Animal Abuse
(1:20:46) - Ending Taxpayer Funding for Animal Testing
(1:30:19) - Questioning Fauci and COVID Response
(1:36:13) - Fetal Tissue Experiments
(1:50:50) - Activism and Trauma Research
(2:00:01) - Changing Culture to End Animal Testing
(2:07:45) - Motivating Change Against Animal Testing
