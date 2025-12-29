BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Office Christmas Party | The Halls of Mementi #034
Divine Authority
Divine Authority
16 views • 23 hours ago

New show name! Also gon tryn post on Sundays, going forward. Probably won’t be another ep for a while tho, but tryna get some guests lined up or record a solo ep soon xD


Apologies for the audio, and the video came out at like 3 frames an hour xD


I did like this one, so might remaster and reupload if I get a chance.


Christmas, Rice, and Roasting Alex.


Description links subject to change, make sure you check the latest video, and feel free to contact me if something isn't working.


CONTACT / ETC:


My Wobsite / Blag:


https://weebleseru.wordpress.com/


~


Social:


https://x.com/weeblesEru

https://gab.com/weeblesEru

https://brighteon.social/@weeblesEru

https://gettr.com/user/weebleseru

https://vk.com/weebleseru

Discord: weebles.eru

https://steamcommunity.com/id/EthanR26

Steam friend code: 40794116


Join the Gab chatroom: https://chat.gab.com/chat/6231b298a3ed78485fc65e57

Join my communities {Element} | Gaming : https://matrix.to/#/#weeblesgaming:matrix.org || Occultism/Spirituality : https://matrix.to/#/#weeblesoccult:matrix.org

discord: Gaming : https://discord.gg/nXfFSSY | Occultism/Spirituality : https://discord.gg/nXfFSSY | Revolt: https://app.revolt.chat/invite/scbMr2cJ


~


Media {Video~Art~Photography}:


https://rumble.com/user/weeblesEru

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weebleseru

https://practicepod.substack.com/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/weebleseru/

https://3speak.tv/user/weebleseru

https://dlive.tv/weebles.Eru

https://www.instagram.com/weebles.eru/

https://archive.org/details/@weebles_eru

https://www.twitch.tv/weebleseru

https://www.spreaker.com/user/weebles-eru–17775445


~


Support:

https://www.subscribestar.com/weebles

https://teespring.com/stores/weebleseru

https://society6.com/eru

https://paypal.me/weebles

BitCoin:

3Da2GCx17613MWnzQsts3x9Vdfr5CzTiS5

monero:

41nAXzWjF8qSciiZzUntVG9Hg95wfhkLuAqiYRkwdNMMQrDh5Sb8TkYENrujZ6ycoZ2aPsDEdAVzcbRif7X5W8vh7dHcdYL


{ Let me know if you send a Coin donation, I'm new to the apps I'm using and would like to verify / hear about your experience - if you don't mind! }



Keywords
bookracismcomedymagicpodcastpodcastsspiritualityreligionspiritreadingdrinkauthoralcoholismoccultismbooksgamingdrinkingalcoholweeblesweebleserupracticepodcastpractice podcasterushanegillislongform
