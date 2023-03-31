Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Anbaric band - New rock song out March 31 2023 - Sea of tranquility
26 views
channel image
Anbaric Finnish Rock From Swe
Published a day ago |

July the 16th in 1969Saturn V, in its grand design

The world was watching, eight nerve-wrecking days
Flabbergasted, we all were amazed

A giant leap, For all mankind, And our ability

Years of planning, Efforts combined, Sea of Tranquility

Put to shame, the way of unbelief,

When the Eagle landed… a deep sigh of relief

Keywords
swedenelectric guitarfinlandsuomirock bandguitar solonew rocknew rock releasehard rock musicrock 2023rock drummerfreak kitchen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket