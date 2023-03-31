Anbaric band - New rock song out March 31 2023 - Sea of tranquility

July the 16th in 1969Saturn V, in its grand design
The world was watching, eight nerve-wrecking days
Flabbergasted, we all were amazed
A giant leap, For all mankind, And our ability
Years of planning, Efforts combined, Sea of Tranquility
Put to shame, the way of unbelief,
When the Eagle landed… a deep sigh of relief
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.