WAR ROOM [2 of 3] Monday 6/27/22 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

HIGHLIGHTS FROM A WEEKEND OF LIBERAL BABY MURDERING RAGEOwen Shroyer breaks down the liberal meltdown that happened over the weekend after SCOTUS overturned federal abortion law.

Meanwhile, leftists across the country have openly come out of the pedophile closet & are parading children with groups of naked men committing sex acts in streets at gay pride events!

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