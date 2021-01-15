Happening Now, But They Will Never Tell You This

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But you don’t know what it is,
Do you, Mr. Jones?”
— Bob Dylan, Ballad of A Thin Man
We, the common people, are at war against an ever more authoritarian and tyrannical elitist Globalist system, reigned by a small group of multi-billionaires, that planned already decades ago to take power over the people, to control them, reduce them to what a minute elite believes is an “adequate number” to inhabit Mother Earth – and to digitize and robotize the rest of the survivors, as a sort of serfs. It’s a combination of George Orwell’s “1984” and Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World”.
- Peter Koenig
Raskolnikov’s Dream Come True:
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/01/edward-curtin/raskolnikovs-dream-come-true/
We Are At War/By Peter Koenig:
https://www.marktaliano.net/we-are-at-war-by-peter-koenig/
Purple Nation – The Best of Red and Blue :
https://ussanews.com/News1/2021/01/13/purple-nation-the-best-of-red-and-blue/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NCPoksJWpDc
Everything Inside Me