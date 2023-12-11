Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Skynet Robots 12/11/2023
channel image
The Prophecy Club
691 Subscribers
215 views
Published Yesterday

Today is all about Robots and Artificial Intelligence. Elon Musk is blasting Microsoft for developing real-life Skynet AI to control “every facet” of human life. The “Maia” chip in development, will start to roll out early next year. In other news, the first “humanoid Robot Factory” is about to open. This factory is planning to pump out 10,000 two-legged robots a year to better help Amazon and other giant companies.


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

Keywords
aiartificial intelligencerobotselon muskskynetterminatorprophecy clubstarlinkstan johnsonprophecy with stan

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket