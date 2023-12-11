Skynet Robots 12/11/2023

Today is all about Robots and Artificial Intelligence. Elon Musk is blasting Microsoft for developing real-life Skynet AI to control “every facet” of human life. The “Maia” chip in development, will start to roll out early next year. In other news, the first “humanoid Robot Factory” is about to open. This factory is planning to pump out 10,000 two-legged robots a year to better help Amazon and other giant companies.





