Skynet Robots 12/11/2023

Today is all about Robots and Artificial Intelligence. Elon Musk is blasting Microsoft for developing real-life Skynet AI to control “every facet” of human life. The “Maia” chip in development, will start to roll out early next year. In other news, the first “humanoid Robot Factory” is about to open. This factory is planning to pump out 10,000 two-legged robots a year to better help Amazon and other giant companies.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.