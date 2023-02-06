Uncensored BOMBSHELL: LUCIFERASE to go Into the FOREHEAD or RIGHT HAND! Injected People Emit EMF

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Maria is joined by Hope & Tivon from Fix the World Project Morocco to expose how injected people are now detectable by various airport scanners, how people are emitting not only a bluetooth signal & MAC address but harmful EMF signals, and the whopping revelation of how Quantum Dots may be programmed to go into the forehead or right hand using Luciferase.
Visit Hope & Tivon’s store for their EMF shielding products with miraculous benefits here:
https://ftwproject.com/ref/468/
From Jan 2023