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Military Tactics Against Trucker Blockade at Canada-US Border -- Inside Reporter
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130 views • February 04, 2022
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Canadian federal police are using SWAT and military-style tactics to stop the protest orchestrated by liberty-minded Freedom Convoy truckers at the U.S.-Canada border seeking to overturn the tyrannical COVID mandates, Rebel News Network video journalist Kian Simone tells The New American magazine’s Alex Newman. In a live interview from the Coutts-Sweet Grass border crossing between Alberta, Canada and Montana, Simone described a scene that sounded completely surreal.
Indeed, the police blockaded an entire town to starve the truckers out, Simone explained facing -30 to -40 degree weather. Negotiations began and police allowed the truckers to get some food–supposedly–but then things got even crazier. Threats of arrest have not stopped. Hundreds of protesters are at the border and don’t plan to leave until freedom is restored in Alberta and beyond. Stay tuned for more updates.
Canadian federal police are using SWAT and military-style tactics to stop the protest orchestrated by liberty-minded Freedom Convoy truckers at the U.S.-Canada border seeking to overturn the tyrannical COVID mandates, Rebel News Network video journalist Kian Simone tells The New American magazine’s Alex Newman. In a live interview from the Coutts-Sweet Grass border crossing between Alberta, Canada and Montana, Simone described a scene that sounded completely surreal.
Indeed, the police blockaded an entire town to starve the truckers out, Simone explained facing -30 to -40 degree weather. Negotiations began and police allowed the truckers to get some food–supposedly–but then things got even crazier. Threats of arrest have not stopped. Hundreds of protesters are at the border and don’t plan to leave until freedom is restored in Alberta and beyond. Stay tuned for more updates.
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