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POWERFUL Words From The Lord: "The GREAT INGATHERING Is About To Begin!!!!" - "BE READY WITH OIL!! JUDGEMENT COMES TO THE EARTH!!!" - "THE KINGDOM SURROUNDED BY NUCLEAR ROCKETS"
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265 views • December 11, 2020
A time for the ingathering
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cxwmuoCUZY0
BE READY WITH OIL! JUDGMENT COMES TO THE EARTH… – Handmaid of the Most High
https://444prophecynews.com/be-ready-with-oil-judgment-comes-to-the-earth-handmaid-of-the-most-high/
The Message for the Rich – Dec 9, 2020, 4:06 PM, Thami Dlomo
https://444prophecynews.com/the-message-for-the-rich-dec-9-2020-406-pm-thami-dlomo/
If You Don’t Shape Up Now, You Will Be Left Behind / Wisdom And Understanding! – Humbled for Service
https://444prophecynews.com/if-you-dont-shape-up-now-you-will-be-left-behind-wisdom-and-understanding-humbled-for-service/
No Greater Love – Marie Fair
https://444prophecynews.com/no-greater-love-marie-fair/
The Kingdom Surrounded by Nuclear Rockets – McKana
https://444prophecynews.com/the-kingdom-surrounded-by-nuclear-rockets-mckana/
Who Does God’s Work Will Get God’s Pay – The Pen
https://444prophecynews.com/who-does-gods-work-will-get-gods-pay-the-pen/
Words and Dreams – Nikki
https://444prophecynews.com/words-and-dreams-nikki/
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cxwmuoCUZY0
BE READY WITH OIL! JUDGMENT COMES TO THE EARTH… – Handmaid of the Most High
https://444prophecynews.com/be-ready-with-oil-judgment-comes-to-the-earth-handmaid-of-the-most-high/
The Message for the Rich – Dec 9, 2020, 4:06 PM, Thami Dlomo
https://444prophecynews.com/the-message-for-the-rich-dec-9-2020-406-pm-thami-dlomo/
If You Don’t Shape Up Now, You Will Be Left Behind / Wisdom And Understanding! – Humbled for Service
https://444prophecynews.com/if-you-dont-shape-up-now-you-will-be-left-behind-wisdom-and-understanding-humbled-for-service/
No Greater Love – Marie Fair
https://444prophecynews.com/no-greater-love-marie-fair/
The Kingdom Surrounded by Nuclear Rockets – McKana
https://444prophecynews.com/the-kingdom-surrounded-by-nuclear-rockets-mckana/
Who Does God’s Work Will Get God’s Pay – The Pen
https://444prophecynews.com/who-does-gods-work-will-get-gods-pay-the-pen/
Words and Dreams – Nikki
https://444prophecynews.com/words-and-dreams-nikki/
______________________________________________________________
Our PayPal Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;;;;;;;;;business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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