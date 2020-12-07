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Dr. Kary Mullis - Inventor of The PCR Test & Nobel Peace Prize Winner Explains Exactly What His Test Does & Doesn't Do {Compilation Mirror}
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105 views • December 07, 2020
This is an spliced together video of Dr. Kary Mullis the inventor of the PCR test. He's an interesting fellow. He makes it clear his test is NOT to tell if someone is sick or not.
By the way, Dr. Mullis died in August of 2019 just a few months before Event 201 and all this Covfefe-19 nonsense started. He was apparently in good health but died of a stroke.
https://www.karymullis.com/
His Belief...
'Science, like nothing else among the institutions of mankind, grows like a weed every year. Art is subject to arbitrary fashion, religion is inwardly focused and driven only to sustain itself, law shuttles between freeing us and enslaving us.'
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By the way, Dr. Mullis died in August of 2019 just a few months before Event 201 and all this Covfefe-19 nonsense started. He was apparently in good health but died of a stroke.
https://www.karymullis.com/
His Belief...
'Science, like nothing else among the institutions of mankind, grows like a weed every year. Art is subject to arbitrary fashion, religion is inwardly focused and driven only to sustain itself, law shuttles between freeing us and enslaving us.'
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